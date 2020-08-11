One of the most popular wrestlers in the independent scene at the moment is the female wrestler, LuFisto. Throughout her career, she has not signed with any national promotion and worked on her own, outside the boundaries of strict contract-based promotions. Now, in an interview with Arm Drag Takedown podcast, she talked about her career and which wrestlers she would like to face, one of which included the former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Chris Jericho.

Ever since he came to AEW, Chris Jericho has been on somewhat of an excellent run. Chris Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion in AEW after the title was first introduced.

While Jericho did lose his World Championship eventually to Jon Moxley, who is still the Champion currently, he has also founded a faction and surrounded himself with some of the top prospective stars in the company. With Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz, all a part of the Inner Circle, Chris Jericho has found some success in the company.

However, before he was a part of AEW, Chris Jericho was already a success in the world of wrestling. Be it his early run in WCW, his long tenure in WWE, and his sudden run in NJPW, Chris Jericho has managed to find success in every sphere of his professional wrestling career.

LuFisto has now revealed that one of the wrestlers that she would enjoy facing is Chris Jericho, while she also mentioned Nyla Rose.

“I’ve always wanted to wrestle Sumie Sakai from Ring of Honor. I’ve always felt with her Japanese style — and she’s really hard-hitting too, smaller stature but she’s so strong. I believe we could make magic together. I’ve wrestled Nyla Rose once, but I would love to wrestle her again. These are the names that usually pop into my head right away. An absolute dream would be Chris Jericho, because I think he’s then absolute best at what he does. It’s not just his gimmick. It’s real. I think he’s very, very good in all aspects of wrestling, and I think I could learn a lot from Chris Jericho.”