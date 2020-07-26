Luke Gallows sat down for an interview on WrestleTalk in The D with Martez Ale and Jordan Garber and during the conversation, the former WWE Superstar revealed what AJ Styles told him following his release from the company.

Gallows revealed that Styles apologised to him and Karl Anderson after the release as the Phenomenal One felt responsible for The Good Brothers staying in WWE when they wanted to leave a long time back.

Gallows stated that while WWE did pile up a lot of money in a bid to convince them to re-sign, they continued their stint in the company to be with their 'buddy' AJ Styles.

"He said he was sorry, which he didn't have to say. and I wasn't looking for an apology from him. But it's been well documented and AJ said it himself over on his streaming service that he felt responsible for us staying when we wanted to leave, as well, WWE kept wanting to pile more money. That wasn't the final reason we stayed, the reason we stayed was to be there and to roll with our buddy."

Gallows understood that the WWE release happened during the pandemic and AJ Styles would have had no idea that it was going to go down the way it did. The former RAW Tag Team Champion couldn't blame AJ Styles or anyone else for their release.

There are no hard feelings from Luke Gallows' end, and he added that Styles just tried to do what was best for his friends.

"We ended up getting released when the pandemic hit, but I couldn't blame him for that, he couldn't see the future. He just wanted to do what was best for his friend and that was to convince us to stay and we ended up staying but nobody forced us to do anything and the end of the day we made that decision right or wrong so there is no hard feelings there at all and AJ called me after 20 minutes when it was online and we talked and I told him what I am telling you guys now."

Gallows concluded on a very positive note by saying:

"I don't fault anybody for anything that ever happened in my career and at the end of the day you need to look at yourself in the mirror and this has turned into nothing but a huge positive. You can't look in the rearview mirror, you gotta keep stepping forward." H/t - WrestlingNews.co

The Good Brothers sign with IMPACT Wrestling following WWE release

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently confirmed their IMPACT Wrestling signing, and they even had a big debut at the Slammiversary PPV. The Good Brothers will also work for NJPW in addition to fulfilling the dates set as per the 2-year IMPACT Wrestling deal.

At the end of the day, the post-WWE situation worked out just fine for Gallows and Anderson.