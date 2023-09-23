LWO member shares a heartfelt message about wanting to become a WWE Champion

Latino World Order's Zelina Vega recently revealed her aspirations of becoming a champion in WWE.

Zelina Vega's career has been on an upward trajectory ever since her alliance with LWO. Her performance against the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Backlash, in Puerto Rico, proved to be a career-defining match for the former Queen of the Ring.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Vega revealed that she wanted to become the World Champion, and would continue to strive for it, despite the challenges on her way. Vega recently shared a heartfelt message stating that she was going to continue the fight for the LWO, for her family, for her fans and for the people. She also shared that she was going to do it for LWO leader and mentor Rey Mysterio.

"For LWO. For our fans. For mi familia. For mi gente. And.. especially for my mentor, my hero.. Rey Mysterio. It is an honor to learn from you and call you mi familia. Thank you for believing in me. All of you. My fight continues," Vega shared.

Expand Tweet

Vega was last seen in action during the August 25th episode of SmackDown when she faced Iyo SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega thrives on criticism

Zelina Vega recently revealed that doubters helped channel her energy to move forward, and said that she believed she could become a champion some day.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Vega said that doubters often forget who she was, and noted that she was the inaugural Queen of the Ring and the only female member in LWO.

"Of course, I can become champion. Why not? Because I'm short and I've never won singles gold before, does that about cover it? Once I take those bombs away from the people trying to come against me, it allows me to detonate mine. It seems like people forget sometimes who I am and why I've done this to begin with. You're still talking to the first-ever Queen of the Ring," Vega said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Zelina Vega.

Do you think Zelina Vega can become a champion in the company some day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star