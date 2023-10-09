LWO member takes a shot at WWE's promotion following Fastlane

A member of Latino World Order took to social media to deliver an interesting message following WWE Fastlane.

Last night at the premium live event in Indianapolis, LWO's Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio competed against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde were originally scheduled for the match but were attacked by The Street Profits this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Carlito came to the rescue at Fastlane and joined Mysterio and Escobar in the middle of the match. LWO picked up the victory after Carlito connected with a Backstabber on Montez Ford.

Santos Escobar took to his X account to react to WWE's promotional video for Fastlane. The video opened the premium live event last night and featured narration by Pat McAfee. However, Santos Escobar was not present in the video package for Fastlane, and he took to social media to address it.

"You wouldn’t know it by watching this package but trust me, I was there too," he posted.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio thanks Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio recently replaced Santos Escobar in his title match against Austin Theory and captured the United States Championship.

Escobar won the United States Invitational tournament to earn a title match against Austin Theory on the August 11 edition of WWE SmackDown. However, Theory attacked Escobar during his entrance, and the 39-year-old was not cleared to compete. His fellow LWO stablemate, Rey Mysterio, took his place in the match and captured the United States Championship.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer noted that he would not be champion without Escobar giving him his blessing. He thanked his stablemate for allowing him to take his place in the United States Championship match and added that it was now time for Escobar to climb the ladder himself.

"I gotta point out first the fact that I would probably not be United States Champion if it wasn't for Santos in a way giving me the blessing to step in and face Austin for what he did. So I'm very thankful for that, very appreciative. I think the opportunity now comes for Santos to prove that he wants to climb that ladder, that he wants to become champion. So this title will be on the line this Friday, SmackDown in Sacramento. I feel ready, I'm pumped, I'm excited. I have mixed emotions." [9:33 - 10:10]

Carlito's return helped propel LWO to victory last night at Fastlane, but there appears to be some tension brewing within the group. It will be interesting to see if Santos Escobar brings his complaints to WWE television in the weeks ahead.

