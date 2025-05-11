Lyra Valkyria breaks silence to mock Becky Lynch following WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria posted a social media message to mock Becky Lynch following the Backlash Premium Live Event. The two Irish-born stars competed in a championship match at the PLE last night in St. Louis.
Big Time Becks returned to WWE at WrestleMania to join forces with Lyra and defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the members of The Judgment Day reclaimed the title the following Monday on RAW. The Man attacked her tag team partner after the bout.
Valkyria then challenged Becky Lynch for a singles match and put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line at Backlash. The two performers put forth a praiseworthy contest, which ended with the champion retaining the title with a roll-up pinfall. However, the former Women's World Champion was furious with the loss to the extent that she attacked her opponent.
Earlier today, Lyra took to her X/Twitter account to break her silence after the massive victory. She shared pictures from the match and mocked The Man with a short five-word message.
"I am not The Man 🪶," she wrote.
You can check out her X/Twitter post below:
Bill Apter opens up about Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash
In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter praised Lyra and Becky for their performances at WWE Backlash.
The NWA Hall of Famer hailed the WWE United States Champion and stated she was getting better and better. He also lauded Becky Lynch for letting Valkyria showcase her in-ring prowess.
"Lyra Valkyria was incredible in her match. Becky Lynch was an incredible opponent for her. Let her showcase everything she did. She's getting better and better, Lyra Valkyria. Remember, you're only as good as you and your opponent can make you look. And Becky Lynch was a master in helping Lyra get over tonight," he said.
Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated female stars on the WWE roster. However, she suffered losses in both her singles matches against Lyra Valkyria. It will be interesting to see if The Man can get one over her fellow Irish woman in the future.