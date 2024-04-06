Lyra Valkyria excited by major WWE announcement (Exclusive)

Lyra Valkyria recently gave her take on WWE's decision to return to Europe with another premium live event after WrestleMania XL.

On June 15, the second Clash at the Castle show will take place in Glasgow, Scotland. WWE is also set to hold Backlash France on May 4 and Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Valkyria was born in Ireland and made her name wrestling around Europe. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, the NXT star said she would like to compete at Clash at the Castle:

"It would be incredible," Valkyria stated. "To see more big live events going towards Europe is incredible. They're wild [European fans], I think it's a big reason we're going more that way, is because the crowd is so excited. They wanna see it. They want it." [0:43 – 1:06]

Lyra Valkyria's message to WWE fans

The biggest moment of Lyra Valkyria's career so far came in 2023 when she beat her hero Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women's Championship. The 27-year-old idolized Lynch as a young fan and pursued a career in wrestling thanks to The Man.

Valkyria hopes her success over the last year shows fans they can achieve their dreams with the right mindset:

"I wanna send a message that whether you think you can or you think you can't, you're right. Only a handful of women have gotten to hold this. I don't come from a sports background. I'm not a model, nothing like that, but if you just set your mind to something, you can achieve it if you put the work in. I just wanna be that for anyone watching. If they can take inspiration from that, that's what I wanna do." [2:15 – 2:47]

Valkyria is widely viewed as one of WWE's top stars of the future. Her victory over Lynch came just 10 months after she joined NXT following a stint in NXT UK.

