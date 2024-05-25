Lyra Valkyria makes a bold claim against Nia Jax ahead of WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Lyra Valkyria made a quick impact on WWE's main roster, as she secured a spot in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Valkyria recently made a bold claim against Nia Jax ahead of their showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Lyra Valkyria recently found a new home on Monday Night RAW after she received her main roster call-up. The former NXT Women's Champion quickly rose to the top after defeating Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and IYO SKY to reach the tournament's finals.

Ahead of King & Queen of the Ring 2024, Valkyria made a bold claim in an exclusive interview on WWE's YouTube channel. The star is confident that she can take on Nia Jax after securing a win against IYO SKY in the red bracket's finals.

"I don't think I've ever been in the ring with an opponent as big or as strong as Nia Jax, but the stakes just got a whole lot higher (...) There's one thing I know about me, I perform best when the stakes are the highest, and the pressure is the highest. I've got a lot of momentum on my side right now, Kayla. I just beat a former WWE Women's Champion. I think I could take her," said Valkyria. [From 00:15 to 00:52]

Check out the video below:

Nia Jax's former WWE rival spoke highly of Lyra Valkyria

Earlier this year, Nia Jax feuded with Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW, heading into Royal Rumble 2024. The Irresistible Force won and went on to the main event in the Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE against Rhea Ripley.

After Jax lost to The Nightmare, she went back to feud with The Man. However, Becky Lynch defeated the star and eventually cleared her path against Ripley and the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, The Man named Lyra Valkyria as the future of the company and stated that she wants to get a win over the rising star. Lynch previously lost her NXT Women's Championship to Valkyria.

What are your thoughts on Lyra Valkyria? Sound off using the discuss button.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription while using any quotes from the first half of the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback