Becky Lynch names 27-year-old star as the future of WWE

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch has highlighted a 27-year-old star as the future of the business. The Man will be in action against an opponent she has never faced before in a singles match on tonight's edition of the red brand.

Becky Lynch will be squaring off against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai tonight on RAW. It will be Big Time Becks' first televised match since winning the Women's World Championship in a Battle Royal last month. Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, WWE Deutschland uploaded an interview with Lynch on Instagram, who made a curious observation about Lyra Valkyria.

She noted that she has mostly defeated everyone in the women's division but that couldn't be said about the 26-year-old former NXT Women's Champion. The Women's World Champion added that Valkyria is the future of the business.

"There is someone that I haven't beaten, Lyra [Valkyria]. Yeah, the d**n future of this business..... I am the present of this business," she quipped.

You can check out her comments in the post below:

Becky Lynch shares message from Seth Rollins following title win on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are married in real life. She recently disclosed what her husband sent to her after she captured the Women's World Championship last month on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL to retain the title but was forced to relinquish the title shortly after, due to injury. Lynch won a Battle Royal to capture the vacant title and is set to have her first defense against Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring PLE later this month.

During a WWE digital exclusive interview, the RAW star stated that Rollins told her that there always needs to be a champion in the house. Lynch added that everything she did was because she wanted to make her daughter proud.

"Everything that I do, I want to make her [her daughter] proud, you know. I hope she’s proud! She did [stay up late to watch the match]. I got a text from my husband [Seth Rollins], who’s recovering from surgery. At all stages, we need at least one champ in the house. So I’m bringing it home, baby," said Lynch. [From 1:25 - 1:50]

You can check out the interview below:

Liv Morgan has taken credit for Rhea Ripley's injury and is determined to become the new Women's World Champion. Only time will tell if she can dethrone Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE on May 25.

