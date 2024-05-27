Lyra Valkyria and recently drafted SmackDown star taken out; replacements revealed

WWE recently made some changes and replaced a few superstars, including Lyra Valkyria and a recently drafted SmackDown talent. Valkyria and Carmelo Hayes were removed from the company's updated Superstars banner on the official website.

WrestleTalk on X/Twitter highlighted that five superstars were replaced in the WWE Superstars banner. Valkyria was replaced by current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, while Sami Zayn took Hayes' spot in the promotional material.

Expand Tweet

Lyra Valkyria and Carmelo Hayes were both called up to the main roster in the 2024 WWE Draft. Valkyria was selected by WWE RAW as the 19th overall pick in the fifth round of Night Two. She spent around four years in the developmental system. Meanwhile, Hayes was the third overall pick of SmackDown on Night One.

Melo went in the first round behind Bianca Belair and Jey Uso. He was ahead of superstars such as Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. Hayes and Valkyria were not the only superstars removed from the updated WWE Superstars banner. Trick Williams, Thea Hail, and Solo Sikoa replaced IYO SKY, Bobby Lashley, and Finn Balor, respectively.

Lyra Valkyria lost to Nia Jax in the final of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament

Lyra Valkyria came close to defeating Nia Jax in the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last Saturday, but ultimately fell short. She put on a valiant effort against The Irresistible Force, who brilliantly countered a powerbomb into the Annihilator.

Valkyria felt like she got hit by a truck after the match, telling Kayla Braxton how disappointed she was with the loss. However, the upstart also felt that she belonged on the main roster after making it to the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Lyra Valkyria qualified for the final by beating three prominent WWE Superstars. She beat Dakota Kai in the first round after hitting The Nightwing. She did the same thing to Zoey Stark after countering the Z-360 in the quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old WWE star then secured an upset win over IYO SKY in the semifinals. Valkyria was trying to hit The Nightwing on the former WWE Women's Champion, who tried to go for a sunset flip pin, but she hooked her leg for the pinfall victory.

