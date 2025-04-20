Lyra Valkyria speaks out about rumors of WWE star turning heel (Exclusive)

Lyra Valkyria recently started teaming up with Bayley in WWE, much to the surprise of fans. She is confident that The Role Model will not turn on her.

Considering Bayley's track record, it is not far-fetched to be a little wary of her. She has had a history of stabbing her allies in the back at times, and many believe it can happen again someday. However, Lyra thinks that something like this is simply not possible.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lyra stated:

"Ya! We haven't tag-teamed for very long, but I feel, like, we have great chemistry. I feeL, like, I bond with someone best after I have been in the ring with them, but I think me and Bayley [sic] hit it off really well outside of the ring, and that's why we make such a good team." [3:36 onwards]

You can check out the full interview here:

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion is apparently positive about Bayley

According to Lyra Valkyria, everybody has skeletons in their closet, and Bayley is no exception.

Adding to her previous comments while speaking to Bill Apter, the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion stated that the former Damage CTRL leader was a good person at heart. The Irish star also expressed her thoughts on whether she felt Bayley would ever betray her in WWE.

"There's good and bad in everyone. We have all done bad things, but Bayley is a good person at heart, and I know she would never do anything to hurt me." [4:15 onwards]

Considering that Bayley is no longer going to be able to take part in this year's WrestleMania, Lyra needs to find another partner for the Women's Tag Team Title match on Night Two. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

