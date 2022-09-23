Current WWE Star takes a shot at former Universal Champion Braun Strowman

Member of the Maximum Male Models, Mace took a shot at The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman.

After being released from the company in June 2021, the former Universal Champion made a shocking return to WWE on an episode of RAW. Since his return, Strowman has targeted the tag team division by interfering in matches and segments, wreaking havoc.

The former Retribution member caught the eye of WWE fans after joining The Maximum Male Models. Last week on SmackDown, Mace and Mansoor's entrance was destroyed by Strowman, who ran in, taking out all the members of the faction.

WWE on Fox tweeted a photo of the attack, and Mace replied to it by questioning if the former Universal Champion was to be considered the good guy after that uncalled-for attack.

"Only unironic barbarians think this is the good guy," Mace tweeted.

Fans react to Mace's shot at Braun Strowman

The wrestling world had mixed reactions to Mace's tweet. Some wanted the Maximum Male Model to change his character while others agreed with him and mentioned that no good guy would be attacking innocent civilians like this.

People insulted Mace for his current gimmick and mentioned that he needs a change if he needs to be taken seriously.

Kw89 @kylew19892 @MACEtheWRESTLER Dude...for God sakes. How much longer are you gonna stand for this absolute atrocious character booking? @MACEtheWRESTLER Dude...for God sakes. How much longer are you gonna stand for this absolute atrocious character booking?

m_k @idqg4 @MACEtheWRESTLER You are a s tupid wrestler you and the one with you @MACEtheWRESTLER You are a s tupid wrestler you and the one with you

Some fans also sided with the male model and encouraged him to speak out.

A few fans went one step further and asked the former NFL player to get his retribution on The Monster of Monsters.

MciranDV8 @Mciranny 🏾🤨

Now pass it on. Maybe go chop @MACEtheWRESTLER I issue you a CHOP🏾🤨Now pass it on. Maybe go chop @Adamscherr99 @MACEtheWRESTLER I issue you a CHOP 💥💪🏾🤨Now pass it on. Maybe go chop @Adamscherr99 ?

Most users saw the funny side of this segment and had a hearty laugh.

The Maximum Male Models faction has been on a losing streak lately. The leader of the faction, Max Dupri, is trying to find a different direction for his team and has been teasing the return of his NXT gimmick 'LA Knight'.

Braun Strowman, on the other hand, is scheduled to face Otis on this week's SmackDown.

Would you like to see LA Knight return and challenge Braun Strowman? Let us know in the comments section below.

