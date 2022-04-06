Mace uploads cryptic tweet about WWE future

WWE Superstar Mace has taken to Twitter to make a cryptic post about his future in professional wrestling.

Mace was signed to WWE in 2016 and began his training with the company shortly afterwards, he found himself working dark matches for NXT. He was then given a name change, re-branded Dio Maddin, and added to the commentary booth on the company's Cruiserweight show, 205 Live. Following this, he would be moved to the commentary team on Monday Night RAW, joining Jerry The King Lawler and Vic Joseph before a devastating Brock Lesnar F-5 ended his time on the red brand.

Mace would then return to NXT for a short time, and would re-debut on the main roster as part of the much-criticised Retribution stable. After the group disintigrated, he continued to work alongside T-Bar, formerly Dominik Dijakovic, as an enhancement talent, but has not been seen on WWE since November 2021. Now, however, the former NFL player has taken to Twitter to tease his next step.

"Ready for the next battle." he said

Mace was drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft, and has done little of note during his time on the blue brand.

Who was Mace before signing with WWE?

The former Retribution member, real name Brennan Marcel Williams, had a very different sporting background before his run with WWE.

Williams played American football before signing with Vince McMahon's company, both at a college level and in the National Football League. He was drafted to the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL draft.

Williams was also signed to the New England Patriots in 2015 as a member of their practice squad, but only lasted two days with the former Superbowl champions.

It is unclear whether his Retribution name will be used moving forward, or if the Superstar will return to the Dio Maddin title.

What do you think of Maddin's Tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Mace in the ring? Yes No 6 votes so far