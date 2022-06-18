Madcap Moss defeats former champion in a brand new match on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Madcap Moss collided with his former associate Happy Corbin in a first-time-ever match.

The two stars have been in a feud for a while now, and faced each other in a No Holds Barred match at the Hell in a Cell premium live event, which was won by Moss. The two stars tussled once again on the blue brand this week in the first ever Last Laugh Match.

Madcap Moss emerged victorious, defeating the former United States Champion clean via pinfall. As per the stipulation, he proceeded to laugh his lungs out at his fallen opponent at ringside while holding the microphone.

Happy Corbin then cut a promo on SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, but it backfired after the former NFL punter encouraged the fans in attendance to make fun of him. Madcap Moss, formerly known as Riddick Moss, was re-introduced to fans as Corbin's lackey several months ago.

This was after the latter became a millionaire and changed his monicker to Happy Corbin. Moss went on to win the 2022 Andre the Giant Memoral Battle Royal during WrestleMania Weekend. After his falling out with Corbin, he changed his gimmick and theme song to what he's currently using.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far