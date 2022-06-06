Madcap Moss defeats Happy Corbin at Hell in a Cell in brutal finish

Madcap Moss took on Happy Corbin tonight at the 2022 Hell in a Cell in a No Holds Barred match. The match lived up to its moniker, as it was one of the most brutal matches of the night and both former friends left no stone unturned in trying to maim one another.

Moss won the match after he dropped Corbin with the Punchline and followed it up by trapping the latter's neck with a steel chair and smashing it with the steel steps, much like what the 'Big Bald Wolf' did to him a few weeks ago.

Not only was the match brutal from start to finish, it was also one of the best matches of the night. The live Chicago crowd at the Allstate Arena affirmed it by giving a standing ovation to the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.

After Moss returned on the June 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, he vowed that he was a different person from before and would no longer crack any jokes. The former 24/7 Champion did just that in tonight's match by laying the hurt on Corbin.

Corbin also went at Moss from the get-go, but it was not enough to put away his former protege and partner.

What's next for Madcap Moss?

Now that Madcap Moss has two wins over Happy Corbin, it seems likely that his feud with the former United States Champion is over. Also, owing to the match's finish at Hell in a Cell, it looks like Corbin might not be returning to the ring anytime soon.

If Moss is to take his focus away from Corbin, he would be a good contender for the Intercontinental Title on the blue brand.

The sky is the limit for the former NXT star and it remains to be seen where Moss goes next from here.

