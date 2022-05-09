Madcap Moss defeats Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash 

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss defeated his former Happy Folks partner Corbin in their showdown at WrestleMania Backlash.

Moss and Happy Corbin began working together at the tail end of 2021, with their partnership continuing well into 2022. However, cracks began to appear when Madcap won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown prior to WrestleMania 38.

Coupled with Corbin's loss to Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All, jealousy got the better of Happy, who lost it and ruthlessly attacked Moss. After several weeks of hurling insults at one another, a match between the two men was then announced for WrestleMania Backlash.

The bout saw a more diverse moveset from Corbin and some back and forth action between the two former partners. The action included Moss taking a huge chokeslam and Corbin delivering a senton.

During the conclusion of the match, Moss took a Deep Six from Corbin but was able to get a shoulder up before the three-count. Madcap then scored the pinfall win following a sunset flip.

Edited by Debottam Saha