"Only has a set of ba**s if you count his bald head twice" - WWE Superstar hits out at Happy Corbin after SmackDown

SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss recently lashed out at his former friend Happy Corbin in an interview.

This week on Happy Talk, Corbin looked to destroy the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy with a sledgehammer. But before he could put his plans into action, Madcap launched a surprise attack on his former Happy Folks partner and reclaimed his prize.

Speaking with Megan Morant on Talking Smack this week, Madcap Moss made it clear that he was looking forward to the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania Backlash. He sounded off a warning to his former friend, stating that despite all the jokes, he can be a formidable adversary when the bell rings.

"WrestleMania Backlash, make no mistake about it, it's the biggest match of my career. And I was side-by-side with Happy Corbin for six months. I know exactly what he's capable of. He's a dangerous man. But at the end of the day, that guy only has a set of ba**s if you count his bald head twice. And I'm gonna show him at WrestleMania Backlash as good of a time as Madcap can have, I'm deadly in that ring. I can't wait to beat him." [1:31 - 2:00]

You can watch the full interview here:

Madcap Moss was ecstatic after outsmarting Happy Corbin

During the interview, Moss mentioned that he was glad to have the trophy back in his possession. He also stated that Corbin would never keep him down.

"Well, right now what I'm thinking about is how much smarter I am clearly than Happy Corbin because I tricked him. I mean that's the obvious part. But the part that I can't understand is why he keeps thinking that he's going to keep Madcap down. He can't keep Madcap down, certainly not that easily. I keep coming back, I got my Andre the Giant Battle Royale trophy back, back home where it belongs. It was so sweet to be out there with them after a week apart, but now I'm looking ahead," Madcap added. [0:59 - 1:28]

It remains to be seen whether Madcap Moss can overcome his former Happy Folks partner and come out of WWE WrestleMania Backlash with a victory to his name.

Who do you think will prevail when Madcap Moss faces Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

