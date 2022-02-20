Madcap Moss lands on his head following botch at Elimination Chamber 

Madcap Moss wrestled Drew McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Elimination Chamber and came up short after the latter delivered a Claymore whilst holding Angela.

The result definitely wasn't the talking point of the match after Madcap Moss was dropped clean on his head mid-way through the match. Drew McIntyre threw the star as he took all of the impact on the side of his head.

As seen from the video above, it's incredible that Moss was able to get up and continue, let alone finish the match where he was hit with a Claymore. Happy Corbin was on-hand to help Moss out of the ring before he went on to complete the bout.

Has the feud between Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre come to an end at Elimination Chamber?

Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre have been feuding for several months and it was Moss and Happy Corbin who sidelined McIntyre following Day One.

At the turn of the year, the two men attacked McIntyre backstage, which allowed him to take a few weeks away whilst he sold his injuries and rested up following a legitimate neck injury.

McIntyre made his return at The Royal Rumble and was able to exact some revenge on Moss with his win earlier today. It's unclear if the feud between the two men has now come to an end since McIntyre still has revenge to seek against Happy Corbin.

Corbin did involve himself in the match several times and forced McIntyre to take out Angela to ensure that he was able to deliver the Claymore without interference. It's likely that there is a showdown between Corbin and McIntyre in the near future heading into this year's WrestleMania event.

Edited by Prem Deshpande