"Pencil Neck Drew" - SmackDown star makes fun of Drew McIntyre's neck injury

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin are still cracking jokes at the expense of Drew McIntyre.

Last week on SmackDown, McIntyre confronted Madcap Moss and asked him to tell some "Drew McIntyre" jokes. After a joke by Moss, Drew feigned laughter and then planted Moss with a Claymore. Later, WWE shared pictures of Moss showing the effects of the Claymore.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on Talking Smack to get their thoughts on Madcap's match with Drew at the Elimination Chamber.

Moss said that he was still recuperating from last week's vicious attack and just had his stitches removed.

Here's what Moss had to say:

"Can you see this? Can you see this right here? [ pointing to his right eye] I was trying to get legitimately checked out by a medical professional, and a madman came in with a sword and made me lie to the doctor and say that I was okay. I'm not okay. But you know what, I'm going to be okay. Just got the stitches out today. I've lost count. You know what, it was too many to count. But it doesn't matter because I'm going to make Drew pay for all of this." [0:50-1:19]

Madcap also recalled the last time he and Corbin met Drew backstage and almost retired him with an attack on his neck.

"Falls count anywhere, what happened last time when he had the entire arena to work with? 'Ol Pencil Neck Drew." (laughs) [1:21-1:31]

You can watch the full video here:

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre will be a falls count anywhere match

This week on SmackDown, Madcap Moss was in a backstage segment where he was trying to convince the trainer that he could not see out of his injured eye and would be unable to compete at Elimination Chamber.

McIntyre then stepped in, wielding his sword, and this was enough for Moss to say that he was fine. The Scottish Warrior then informed his opponent that their bout at Elimination Chamber would be a falls count anywhere match.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will emanate from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 19.

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Debottam Saha