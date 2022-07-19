Madcap Moss opens up about his disastrous WWE tryout

WWE SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss has revealed details of his initial tryout with the promotion.

Ever since he separated from Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss has been a fixture on WWE TV. It seems that the company intends to build the former college football player into a top star. But it's been a long road from where he started.

The Stamford-based company conducts tryouts to identify potential stars from among hundreds of prospects. One such tryout is being held later this month during SummerSlam week in Nashville, TN. Madcap took part in one of these tryouts in October 2013.

The 32-year-old recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he discussed his tryout and how it didn't go as planned for most of the people attending:

“The first tryout was a bit of a disaster. Not so much for me. There was only five guys total, including myself. The other four guys, with all due respect, were not ready for the intense cardio and training. So like five minutes into the first session, the other four had either pulled a muscle or were puking on the outside. I was the only one still going."

The SmackDown star went on to talk about how he gave his all for the remainder of the session:

"Long story short. I went all out, and I was just by far in the best cardio shape and had the best performance. I thought, ‘well, this one’s in the bag. This one’s easy.’ At the end, they told me ‘Look, we didn’t even get to half the stuff that we normally get to. We like you and we want to see you again, but we can’t offer you a contract just based off this tryout.'” said Moss. (H/T: SE Scoops)

Madcap Moss would end up taking part in a second tryout in 2014, on the basis of which he was signed to WWE. He then spent six years in NXT before coming to the main roster in 2020.

Why Madcap Moss doesn't have any merchandise

Madcap Moss is one of WWE's fastest rising stars and has attained a respectable level of popularity among fans. Despite this, he does not have a personalized merch line on WWE's digital store. He recently revealed why that is the case.

During an interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, Moss revealed that he has had a few ideas for merch, but they've all been struck down:

"You know, we're working on that [merchandise]. And there's been a few ideas that have been shot down by legal, and we gotta figure out exactly what we're going to do. I don't want to rush anything out there, I want the first Madcap merchandise, the first Madcap shirt to be something that people are really excited to wear. And so we'll get it figured out soon and we'll get it out and it's going to be a cool shirt. I'm confident," said Madcap Moss. [1:38 to 2:02]

You can check out the interview below:

With a win over Mr. Money In The Bank Theory on last week's SmackDown, it seems that Baron Corbin's former partner is in line for a high-profile feud in the near future.

