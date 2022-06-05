"It's not just about wins and losses" – Madcap Moss discusses his biggest regret after SmackDown return

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss returned to the blue brand this week after emerging out of an ambulance. However, the SmackDown star has one regret about his comeback.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner was irate and called out Happy Corbin for payback. After the happy superstar refused to fight him, Adam Pearce made a match between the two superstars for that very night. As the match got underway, Madcap wasted little time assaulting Corbin with a steel chair. Pearce and several agents came down to the ring to stop the returning superstar from destroying his former friend with a steel chair and steps.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Madcap on Talking Smack. He spoke about getting disqualified from the match but mentioned that he wanted to finish off Corbin. He detailed that he was unhappy that he could not finish the job and promised to make his former friend pay for all the poor treatment and bad jokes over the last few months.

Here's what Moss had to say:

"Listen, Madcap's always in it to win it. So, no I didn't like being disqualified. But I'm not gonna pretend that it didn't feel damn good lacing him with that chair. My only regret is that I didn't get to finish the job because it's not just about wins and losses. That guy treated me like crap for months and months, and now he's going to pay because he tried to end my career. But he didn't, because I'm built different." (From 2:16 - 2:40)

Story continues below ad

You can watch the full video here:

Madcap Moss will face Happy Corbin at Hell In A Cell

After their match, Adam Pearce informed Corbin in a backstage segment that the two men would meet at the upcoming premium live event in a No Holds Barred match.

Story continues below ad

During the conversation with Morant, the 32-year-old mentioned that a No Holds Barred was exactly what he wanted to punish Happy Corbin for trying to end his career three weeks ago.

The feud has now become a personal rivalry and it will be interesting to see what plans Madcap Moss has in mind for Corbin when the two former friends meet in the ring this Sunday in Chicago at Hell In A Cell.

While using the quote from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far