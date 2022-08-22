Madcap Moss appears to tease his girlfriend joining him in WWE

Is Madcap Moss' girlfriend on her way back to WWE?

Tenille Dashwood's (formerly known as Emma) contract with IMPACT Wrestling has expired, and she is officially a free agent.

Dashwood confirmed the news this afternoon on social media with a tweet defining what a "free agent" is. Her WWE Superstar boyfriend Madcap Moss got people talking with his reply.

The SmackDown Superstar was quick to reply to his girlfriend's tweet with a few eyeball emojis. That got the WWE Universe buzzing on social media about a potential return to the company:

"@TenilleDashwood *three eyeball emojis*," Moss said in a tweet.

Tenille Dashwood announced that she is dating Madcap Moss a few weeks ago on Instagram

Madcap Moss and Tenille Dashwood dating is relatively new information.

Dashwood made the announcement official on her Instagram page on August 3rd, posting a picture of the two of them together alongside the following caption:

"Finally found my captain *smirking emoji* @madcapmoss *cap emoji*," Tenille Dashwood posted on Instagram.

The announcement received a lot of positive responses in the comments section from other women in the wrestling industry. These include Gail Kim, Mandy Rose, The IIconics, and many more.

Dashwood was one of the top women's stars for the black and gold brand of WWE NXT. Her match against Paige captured the attention of the WWE Universe. A match that many fans argued was the beginning of the women's evolution in WWE.

If Triple H wants to continue to add depth to the WWE women's division, it seems like a no-brainer to welcome Dashwood back to the company.

What do you make of Madcap's tweet? Do you think Triple H has an interest in bringing the former Emma to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

