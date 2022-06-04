Madcap Moss teases major character change with a new look before losing to former US Champion on SmackDown

Madcap Moss is one of the fastest-rising superstars on the SmackDown roster. His feud with Happy Corbin has turned him into a full-fledged babyface the fans have gotten behind.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Moss returned with a new look and teased a change in character but suffered a defeat to a former US Champion.

The former US Champion happened to be none other than Happy Corbin. Following the vicious assault he unleashed on Madcap Moss, the latter returned in an ambulance with a vengeance.

He came out to a great crowd reception and only wanted one man- Happy Corbin. Without the suspenders, Moss has a new look and teased a character change, hinting that the "Madcap" name could be removed.

Story continues below ad

While Corbin tried to weasel his way out of the challenge, Adam Pearce came out to make the match official. On this occasion, however, Moss suffered a defeat by disqualification when he attacked The Mayor of Jackpot City with a steel chair.

Madcap Moss already holds one major win over Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash, but this was perhaps WWE's way of making it 1-1 without having the former suffer a pinfall.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far