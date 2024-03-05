"Made me feel nervous" - Tiffany Stratton details the one major struggle she had to experience on the main roster

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently detailed the one major struggle she had to experience on the main roster.

In early February of 2024, Stratton officially signed with the SmackDown brand and became a part of the main roster. Since moving up to the blue brand, The Buff Barbie has defeated Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, and Naomi in singles competitions.

While speaking in an interview with the Downunder The Ring podcast, Stratton revealed that the traveling has been quite hectic on the main roster compared to her NXT days.

“It made me feel nervous, it made me feel excited. Honestly, the travel has been kind of hectic. But I’ve been still kind of adjusting to that because at NXT, we don’t travel that much. We only travel every couple months, so the traveling has been a little much. But it has been so awesome, I’ve been learning so much. Just like thrown right into [the fire], but I feel like I’ve been doing that my entire career, so this is really nothing new,” Tiffany Stratton said. [H/T WrestleZone]

What the future has in store for The Buff Barbie remains to be seen.

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her "wild" main roster experience

Tiffany Stratton has admitted that her main roster call-up has been "wild." During the same interview, the 24-year-old star recalled being called up to the main roster several weeks ago before qualifying for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The former NXT Women's Champion stated that her experience on the main roster has been crazy.

“It’s been wild. I was just called up to SmackDown four weeks ago, and then qualified for the Elimination Chamber match a couple weeks ago. It’s been crazy, and I’m just trying to be in the moment and not think about the future too much. It’s been surreal," Tiffany Stratton said.

Stratton could find herself competing in a singles match at WrestleMania 40. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany Stratton's main roster call-up? Sound off!

