Former WWE Women's Champion Madusa recently took to Twitter and had some harsh words for her former boss, Eric Bischoff. It all began when Bischoff responded to a throwback picture of him with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Madusa, back when both were actively wrestling for WCW.

Eric Bischoff stated that he was glad to give both Austin and Madusa a rub and help their struggling careers. Madusa noticed the tweet and decided to respond to it, and she didn't mince words while addressing Eric Bischoff. She said that she helped Bischoff earn millions of dollars and he paid her a fraction of what he paid the male stars. You can check out her response in the screengrab attached below:

Right? And I was so happy to give them a rub to help their struggling careers. https://t.co/ojsfunzxS4 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 24, 2020

Madusa's response

Eric Bischoff was the one who convinced Madusa to throw the Women's title in the trash can

Fans who watched wrestling back in the mid-90s might be aware of Madusa bringing the WWE Women's title to WCW and trashing it on TV. This was one of the biggest moments of that era and made it clear that Bischoff was ready to go to great lengths to put WWE down and embarrass Vince McMahon in the process.

The incident made sure that Madusa would be blackballed from WWE for years on end. By March 2001, WWE had bought off WCW. Madusa left WCW when she heard that WWE was on the verge of buying it. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Her induction speech included a skit that saw her retrieving the Women's title belt from the trash can. She placed the title on her shoulder and dubbed herself as the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

As for Stone Cold Steve Austin, he did have a good run in WCW but was eventually fired by Bischoff. Austin went on to become one of the greatest Superstars of all time while in WWE, and his rivalry with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was primarily responsible for putting WCW down by the time 2001 came around. It would be interesting to see whether Austin lashes out at Bischoff like Madusa just did.