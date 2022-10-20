Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the parking lot brawl between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

SmackDown opened with a car accident involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross was still reeling from the impact of the collision when Drew attacked him. Several WWE officials rushed to the scene to separate the two men. Medical personnel attended the Doomsday Superstar as he was seen bleeding after the ambush.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he enjoyed watching the two stars throw down and make their feud look more real. He detailed that parking lots and backstage brawls have become increasingly common and do not have much impact when everyone does it.

"It was violent and it was chaotic and it didn't last too long. They were serious about it. The only drawback to this was that we've seen everybody, major talent, minor talent, no talent fighting in parking lots and backstage like this on every show which is why it now doesn't mean anything anymore. When you get main event guys that look serious and didn't last too long and they tried to go a few extra feet to make it look like something, this is why this would have impact and connect with people if they didn't see it on every program. They did this well." (0:30 to 1:25)

Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap match at WWE Extreme Rules

In the first Strap Match in WWE since 2013, Karrion Kross locked horns with Drew McIntyre.

The Doomsday Superstar initially played some mind games, refusing to put on the strap. When the match finally started, the two men used the 12 feet of leather as a lethal weapon.

Scarlett proved to be the difference maker in the matchup. As Drew was setting up for a Claymore, she walked up to him and blinded him with some pepper spray. This gave Karrion the opening he needed to floor McIntyre with the Kross Hammer for the win.

