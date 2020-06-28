Main roster Superstars reportedly reveal the only condition on which they will return for WWE tapings

WWE might have to implement huge changes in the coming weeks.

A considerable number of talents and crew members have tested positive for Covid-19.

WWE have a huge battle to fight

Last week, over 30 WWE employees, including the talents and the crew members reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The increasing number of people who have contracted the virus is bound to have its effects on tapings, and it appears that it has already convinced a few Superstars to stay at home.

As reported by Paul Davis on WrestlingNews.co, a named source stated that few Superstars are not happy with Roc Flair's recent appearance. One of his sources revealed that he was unhappy with WWE inviting Ric Flair for a segment on RAW. Another source told Davis that it was Ric Flair's decision to be a part of the tapings, but that decision should have been made for him.

The report further suggests that a few Superstars have decided to miss the tapings in the coming weeks. In addition, at least two WWE Superstars from the main roster have decided that they won't be coming back for the taping until and unless WWE make it mandatory for everyone to wear masks.

One of the backstage concerns also includes the fact that WWE have not shared the number of positive cases with the rest of the roster. As per the reports, only higher-level officials are aware of the actual result, including that of Ric Flair. On the bright side, Ric Flair will not be a part of the upcoming shows as a precautionary step by WWE following the spike in the number of positive cases.

WWE to continue the tapings

In the light of recent events, the fans are awaiting an official statement from WWE, which is expected to be detailed. However, for now, we know that WWE will continue with the tapings in the coming weeks, and all those who are involved will be tested ahead of the respective shows.

Latest reports also suggest that WWE were planning on booking a venue to allow the tapings of the show with a real audience. The idea was to have fans in the arena while enabling all social-distancing rules. However, the recent turn of events might force the company to delay the return of live shows by a few weeks.