"Maintaining isn't interesting" - Vince Russo tears down WWE product after this week's RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company putting on a maintenance show this week. He reviewed the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.
Monday Night Raw was stacked this week for the go-home show before SummerSlam. Top stars from the red brand, such as CM Punk, Gunther, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and more, were on the show this week.
During this week's Legion of RAW episode, Russo spoke about the concept of maintenance shows. He recalled working with former WWE manager Dutch Mantell in TNA Wrestling. He mentioned that once the match was set, Dutch would often run these maintenance shows. Vince felt that just maintaining the story was not interesting ahead of a PLE.
"I love Dutch, you know I love Dutch. But when we were booking at TNA and we would get to the end of the run, before the pay-per-view, Dutch would always say, 'The angle's already shot. We just got to maintain it.' Well, maintaining isn't interesting. Just that alone sounds boring. The angle's already shot. So now we just got to coast, we got to maintain, and that's what this is.
Russo added that TV time was a precious commodity in the entertainment business and WWE should utilize every moment of airtime it has.
"You can't put a price on television time. And you're trying to sell a product, and you're trying to sell individuals. If we're just gonna maintain, that's exactly what the show is gonna feel like." [From 12:34 onwards]
WWE is headed for a huge weekend with SummerSlam being a two-night event for the first time in company history. It will be interesting to see how the action unfolds this week.
