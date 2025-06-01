Major Alexa Bliss plans in WWE possibly spoiled by veteran

Alexa Bliss made her much-anticipated return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown last month. Since her arrival, she has been getting massive support from fans, and the company is pushing her as well. A veteran has seemingly revealed major plans for The Goddess, and it's not related to Money in the Bank.

While speaking on the latest episode of Coach & Bro, WWE veteran Tommy Carlucci and Vince Russo discussed the recent return of The Wyatt Sicks and how their booking seems senseless and empty.

Furthermore, while talking about The Wyatt Sicks, Tommy Carlucci expressed that the fearsome faction wouldn’t be booked properly until Alexa Bliss joins them. He stated that Bliss is receiving a singles push, as fans are behind her, indicating that she will likely join the faction in the future.

“They’re (WWE) not gonna do anything with them, unless they align Alexa Bliss because they’re giving her a bit of a push right now, only because she just came back and the fans seem to really like Alexa Bliss,” said Carlucci. (H/T: TJR Wrestling)

Ex-WWE employee slams the creative team over Wyatt Sicks' booking on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made their presence felt this week on SmackDown as they launched yet another attack on the blue brand’s top tag teams and cleared the entire ring just like their appearance last week. It seems the fearsome group is after the tag division.

While speaking on BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo bashed the creative team for The Wyatt Sicks’ booking, asking how four members of the fearsome stable could overpower eight top superstars with ease.

''There was just so many things on this show, but Mac, speaking of the tag team division. Do you realize that four guys [Wyatt Sicks] beat up eight? Four guys beat up eight. In what universe, in what matrix does that happen where four guys beat up eight guy[s]? Where.. where does that happen?" Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss joins The Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks.

