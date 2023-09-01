Major All-Star match announced for September wrestling event; retired WWE star to return there

For WWE and wrestling fans, the end of August and the beginning of September are delivering in the best way possible. Even outside of WWE and AEW, there's plenty going on, as there's now been a major announcement made. IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed an enormous All-Star match for its IMPACT 1000 episode as well - and Gail Kim is going to be a part of it.

Not only did AEW have one of the most significant events in wrestling history at Wembley Stadium with All In, but they are also hosting All Out this week. On top of that, WWE is broadcasting Payback on the same weekend. Now, after IMPACT's Victory Road, which is taking place on September 8, the company will host its special IMPACT 1000 episode the next day on September 9.

Only yesterday, Gail Kim announced that she was going to return from retirement at IMPACT 1000 and was teaming up with another returning star, Awesome Kong, when she did so. With fans and superstars extremely happy about it, the nature of their return match has now been announced by IMPACT.

Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Trinity will be teaming with Jordynne Grace and the returning stars, Gail Kim and Awesome Kong. They will also be joined by another mystery partner. The five women will face former champions Deonna Purrazzo and Angelina Love, as well as Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and another mystery partner.

For Kim, this will be her first match since 2019, while Kong will wrestle her first one since 2020. Angelina Love will also be returning to the company for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace, whose contract expired a few months back, will also be returning the night before this match at IMPACT Victory Road.

All told, this will be a major match for everyone concerned.