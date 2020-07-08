Major announcement at AEW Fyter Fest Night Two to 'send shockwaves' across professional wrestling

AEW has promised an announcement that could be really big for pro wrestling.

AEW President Tony Khan hyped up the announcement on Twitter.

Night two of Fyter Fest will take place tomorrow, and AEW has lined up a big announcement that has the potential to send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to reveal that Brian Cage and his manager Taz will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on Fyter Fest Night 2 and Taz will be making a big announcement that is expected to be groundbreaking.

Here's Tony Khan's teaser regarding Taz's impending announcement:

Also tomorrow night at Night 2 of the Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @OfficialTAZ & Brian Cage @MrGMSI_BCage will be interviewed by @tonyschiavone24 , and Taz will make an announcement that I guarantee will send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling!

AEW has a surprise in store for Fyter Fest Night 2

Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage on the second day of Fyter Fest. However, WWE personality Renee Young's positive COVID-19 test forced Moxley to pull himself from the scheduled appearance.

Moxley has been tested multiple times for COVID-19 in the past week, and the tests have come back to be negative. AEW announced last week that the AEW World Championship match has been rescheduled for Fight for the Fallen, slated to happen on July 15th.

With another week to build up the match, AEW is going all-in to push the world title showdown between Brian Cage and Jon Moxley, which brings us to the question: what could Taz's announcement be?

Could Taz announce that will be managing another star, possibly a talent who is yet to debut in AEW? Could he perhaps announce a unique stipulation for the upcoming AEW World title match? Many possibilities could happen.

Tony Khan has hyped up Taz's announcement as something that would send 'shockwaves' across professional wrestling, and that's a pretty big claim.

All that we can do is to wait for Taz to make the announcement.

Fyter Fest Night 2 will also see Chris Jericho take on Orange Cassidy. The other big match on the card is a massive 8-man tag team contest which would see FTR team up with Young Bucks to face Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Brothers.