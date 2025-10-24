  • home icon
Major announcement about Ilja Dragunov's real-life girlfriend Leigh Laurel aka Jin Tala following WWE release

By JP David
Modified Oct 24, 2025 09:44 GMT
Ilja Dragunov and Leigh Laurel. (Photo: @leighlaurel on X)
Ilja Dragunov and Leigh Laurel. (Photo: @leighlaurel on X)

Former WWE star Leigh Laurel, better known as Jin Tala on LFG and Evolve, made headlines last week after confirming her relationship with Ilja Dragunov. Laurel was part of a major announcement less than three weeks after her departure.

After starring on LFG and Evolve, the company decided to part ways with Laurel on October 10. She went viral after sharing an image of Dragunov following his return on SmackDown and winning the United States Championship from Sami Zayn.

Beyond Wrestling announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Laurel is set to make her debut for the promotion on November 14 at the Rhodes On The Pawtuxet in Cranston, Rhode Island. Laurel will be part of their Novembercanrana supershow that also features fellow former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart.

Leigh Laurel has only wrestled on LFG and Evolve during his short time with WWE. She did perform at several NXT live events, with her last match being against Tyra Mae Steele on October 4, as per Cagematch.

Leigh Laurel clears air on relationship with Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov's return and United States Championship win were slightly overshadowed by his personal relationship. Leigh Laurel went public on social media, confirming that she's with Dragunov, helping him during his recovery from a knee injury.

However, fans began accusing the couple of nasty things, including Dragunov being unfaithful to his wife. Laurel had enough of the comments and clarified that the Mad Dragon has been divorced from his wife. She even added that they have a good understanding.

"His ex-wife and I are on amicable terms. They have a healthy coparenting relationship. They are divorced. I won’t stand for defamation so cut out your factitious assumptions," Laurel tweeted.
According to Cageside Seats, Dragunov has been private about his personal life for a long time. He got married to his ex-wife in December 2021, and their son's name is Constantine.

