"They are divorced" - WWE star Ilja Dragunov’s rumored new girlfriend responds to cheating allegations

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown saw the United States Championship changing hands as returning star Ilja Dragunov answered Sami Zayn's open challenge for his title. The star managed to dethrone Zayn after a spectacular match. Following his big win, former WWE name Jin Tala (aka Leigh Laurel) penned down a heartwarming post for Dragunov, which went viral on X/Twitter and sparked dating rumors.However, a user in the comments crossed the line when he straight out blamed Ilja Dragunov for cheating on his wife to date the former NXT star. The comment infuriated Tala, and she went off on the user, confirming that The Mad Dragon is divorced and that she is on &quot;amicable terms&quot; with his ex-wife, and she won't entertain such defamatory comments.&quot;His ex-wife and I are on amicable terms. They have a healthy coparenting relationship. They are divorced. I won't stand for defamation so cut out your factitious assumptions,&quot; she wrote.A major WWE star reportedly chose Ilja Dragunov to win the titleThe Mad Dragon pulled off the upset on his return, defeating the former OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn and becoming the new United States Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.Ilja's victory over a decorated WWE icon, like the Honorary Uce, has put him extremely over, and the entire landscape of the blue brand's mid-card title picture has been shaken up.Fans are still in shock over how the title changed hands during the regular edition of SmackDown. Now, a recent report by BodySlamNet has revealed that Sami Zayn made a call to drop the United States Title to the 32-year-old returning superstar.Sami Zayn reportedly made the call to drop the United States Championship to Ilja Dragunov. (via @BodyslamNet)That said, all eyes are on Triple H and his WWE creative team to see how they will book Dragunov as the blue brand's champion, and whether a new contender will emerge for him, or if Zayn will still be in the mid-card picture and trying to regain the championship in the coming weeks.