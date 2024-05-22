Major announcement related to Drew McIntyre outside of WWE; 6-time world champion involved

A major announcement outside of WWE was recently made related to Drew McIntyre involving a 6-time world champion. The name in question is Dave Bautista, aka Batista in the Stamford-based promotion.

Batista was one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment. During his illustrious career, The Animal won several titles, including the WWE Championship twice and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship four times. His last match came against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, following which the 55-year-old announced his retirement from professional wrestling and shifted his focus to acting.

Several talents in the Stamford-based promotion have tried their luck outside of professional wrestling in Hollywood. Drew McIntyre is set to do something similar as he will star in the upcoming movie, The Killer's Game, alongside none other than Dave Bautista.

The duo's upcoming movie has now got a release date. According to Deadline, the Drew McIntyre starrer will be released on September 13, 2024.

Drew McIntyre has set his eyes on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

After feuding with Seth Rollins for months, Drew McIntyre finally dethroned The Visionary at WrestleMania XL. However, his "obsession" with CM Punk led to him losing the title in just a few minutes after his victory to Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview with PWInsider, The Scottish Warrior said that he felt pretty cool after he won the gold at WrestleMania. McIntyre also mentioned that he would love to have a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle in his home country, Scotland.

"I know having the title for 5 minutes and 46 seconds at WrestleMania was pretty cool, and it was a legitimate very special moment, and you can tell how much it meant to me. Having that moment with the fans, my wife, and my brother. [...] I would love to have that title match if [Priest] is still champion in Scotland, and finally have that moment with the title, and actually keep the title," he added.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Drew McIntyre's future.

