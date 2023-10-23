Major announcement shakes wrestling world; date revealed for change which has been 6 years in the making

The wrestling world is changing once again, and in a big way. This will be making sure that nothing is the same again, as something that happened six years ago, is reversed. The announcement came at the conclusion of a major show on Saturday night. The promised big change is that IMPACT Wrestling will be TNA once again.

After Bound for Glory was done on Saturday night, IMPACT aired a video that announced the return of the company's name to TNA Wrestling. This will be the first time that the promotion will be known as TNA since 2017.

The rebrand will go into effect from Hard to Kill 2024. The show is set to take place in Las Vegas on January 13. The promotion revealed a cinematic video about the same, and made it clear that the change was happening soon.

In the video, Frankie Kazarian addressed the change, saying that he could still hear it from people, and that it was finally coming back.

"I can still hear it. People want to pretend that it went away, but we're reminded of it every (expletive) day. All of you, you're my brothers and my sisters. And I feel it in my core. Professional wrestling is bleeding. There needs to be a change. This is that change." (h/t F4WOnline)

The video also featured some of the other top stars from the promotion, including Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace, Chris Sabin, Josh Alexander, Alisha Edwards, and Alex Shelley.

Scott D'Amore also released a statement, saying that they still heard TNA wherever they went, and fans have wanted TNA back for a long time. They were finally getting it in 2024.