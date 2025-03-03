Major backstage implications for John Cena winning Elimination Chamber; top WWE stars allegedly affected

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel against Cody Rhodes after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Cena attacked Cody and aligned himself with The Rock and Travis Scott. Former WWE commentator and veteran Jonathan Coachman shared his thoughts on the Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast.

Cena won the Men's Chamber match by defeating CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. The Coach spoke about wrestlers who should main-event Mania during his watch party of the event.

"Seth and CM Punk really believe they deserve a main event shot at WrestleMania. If you put a lie detector on them, they want that shot," said Coach [7:31-7:42]

While discussing if John Cena deserves this Chamber victory, Coach added:

"Yeah, he's put in 20 some odd years yeah. I was there when he carried the company so this is a work meaning they decide who wins. Yes John Cena deserves this at this point, he really really does." [7:48-8:00]

Cena will now face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. With The Final Boss on Cena's side, fans are excited to see how it turns out.

Check out the full episode:

John Cena breaks silence following heel turn

The Cenation Leader shocked the world with his heel turn on Saturday's Elimination Chamber event in Toronto. When Cena appeared in the post-show conference, fans expected him to talk to the media following his heel turn. However, Cena only came to show, picked up the microphone, dropped it, and left.

Cena finally broke his silence after posting an image on his Instagram account. He posted an image of the GTA VI cover possibly hinting at the famous meme where the most unexpected things happen before the game's release.

John Cena turned heel before GTA VI release and fans are very excited to see what the future holds for this new version of The Franchise Player.

