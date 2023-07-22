Major botch arises during broadcast of main event segment after injured wrestler returns

There was a major botch during a recent wrestling show that left fans furious. The moment came during an injured wrestler's return after months away from the company. IMPACT Wrestling's latest show on AXS TV saw the broadcast cause multiple issues during the main event.

Josh Alexander made his return to IMPACT at Slammiversary, but it was his first night back on IMPACT TV yesterday. He came back to speak about getting back all that he had lost due to the injury that put him on the shelf.

He was confronted by Alex Shelley, and the two agreed to a rematch. Before more could be said, though, Lio Rush came out, as did Kushida. Bully Ray made his way out next before setting up an assault, where he stomped on Alexander, looking to take out the wrestler.

However, for viewers, a large part of this was very confusing as the main event segment on AXS TV, which was largely about what was being said, had the sound muted on the broadcast. Fans could not hear what was being said at all, and given how this set up the future of the next few shows, it was a pretty big segment for a botch like that to occur.

This was also an important segment to set up the future of Alexander after the wrestler returned from his injury.

One of the major segments of the night had no audio

On top of that, the IMPACT broadcast had other issues as well, with the Bully Ray entrance not being shown properly at first and then being repeated twice.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars