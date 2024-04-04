Major Braun Strowman message sent 3 days before WrestleMania; set for a big appearance

Braun Strowman has been missing from action for a while now and the star has seemingly been building up for a huge return to the company. Now though, the star may have given away his potential return date thanks to a message he sent to the fans online.

Last year on May 1, 2023, Braun Strowman wrestled what would be his last match for at least 11 months. The star has been absent thanks to a neck injury and has required spinal fusion surgery subsequently to his C4 and C5 vertebrae. The star broke his silence recently to speak about how he was sitting at 350lbs bodyweight and had a good body fat percentage as well, sharing a picture of his transformation.

Still, there has been no update as to when he would return. With his absence from the ring nearing almost a year now, fans have been waiting to see The Monster Among Men wrestle in WWE again.

The star sent out a post that might have hinted at a potential return finally happening. Given that he is not taking part in the event itself, he is featured on the WWE World event, with him set to appear at the show for meet and greets and appearances. On top of that, he's confirmed that he will be in the city as soon as tomorrow, as he will be at the Chicken Petes location in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman's WWE return appears to be on the horizon

The fact that he's set to appear at the WWE World event as well as make other appearances over the weekend, coupled with his message that he's "coming" soon a few days back, fans feel that the time may be near for Braun Strowman's return to the ring.

The star has been promoting the fact that he's in the Philly area, giving away hints.

Expand Tweet

While fans will have to wait and see whether the star returns at WrestleMania itself, there's also a chance that he could appear on the RAW show after the event, as it's usually known for bringing back stars who have been gone for some time.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Braun Strowman back in WWE? Yes, can't wait No, he needs more time 0 votes View Discussion