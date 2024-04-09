Major championship to be defended on WWE RAW next week after changing hands at WrestleMania XL

It was announced on the latest episode of WWE RAW that the Intercontinental Championship will be defended next week. Sami Zayn won the coveted title on Night One of WrestleMania XL by dethroning Gunther.

The Ring General's historic title run lasted for 666 days, and many people consider him the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. The man who helped Sami get ready for the big match was Chad Gable, who had shared the ring with the Imperium leader before.

On WWE RAW this week, Sami Zayn cut a promo in the ring where he reflected on his match against Gunther. He was then confronted by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The two stars surrounded him and were about to attack, but Chad Gable came out to make the save. This led to a tag team match, which was won by Zayn and Gable.

Backstage after the match, the Alpha Academy member reminded the champion that he owed him. Zayn said he knew what Gable wanted, and told him that he would give him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on RAW next week in his home country of Canada. The match was made official later on in the show.

