Major championship match announced for upcoming WWE show

WWE has confirmed that a singles championship will be on the line next week. On the latest episode of NXT, current North American Champion Oba Femi made his return after retaining his title at Vengeance Day.

He called Dragon Lee, the person who challenged him for the title that night, a proud warrior. However, he mentioned that it takes more than fighting spirit to take the title off him, and that they should send anyone to challenge him but not anyone they want back.

He was then confronted by Lexis King, who said that he wanted to congratulate Oba personally on all of his success. He then claimed that he softened Dragon Lee after they faced each other, which led to Femi successfully executing the Breakout contract. Lexis King believes that the latter won the North American Championship thanks to him.

Oba Femi then told King that he doesn't deal with empty threats. King said it wasn't a threat, it was a promise, and a king always keeps his promises. Oba Femi then told him that he'd get his title opportunity next week on WWE NXT. However, he promised Lexis King that the latter wouldn't be sitting on his throne anytime soon.

