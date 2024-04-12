Major championship seemingly receives a massive change ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE is about to end the biggest week in the world of professional wrestling with the first Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, a major title seemingly received a massive change ahead of the show.

Last year, the company introduced new titles in the promotion and scrapped the brand-exclusive Women's Championships. Rhea Ripley and Asuka received their respective belts, as the red brand had Mami with the Women's World Championship, and the blue brand had The Empress of Tomorrow with the WWE Women's Championship.

During the two-night event in Philadelphia, Bayley captured the WWE Women's Championship from Damage CTRL's IYO SKY on Sunday. However, it looks like the title might have gotten a new name, as the champion referred to it as the Undisputed Women's Champion.

"The Undisputed @WWE Women's Champion - tonight on #Smackdown"

The title hasn't been called that since it was introduced. Moreover, the company's website has made no changes to the title's history. It will be interesting to see if the changes are made following the events on the blue brand or if Bayley is just savoring her win.

Three-time WWE champion wants to face Bayley at WrestleMania

Roxanne Perez has accomplished a lot in less than two years on the developmental brand. After winning several high-profile matches and titles on NXT, Perez wanted to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion after losing the belt at last year's Stand & Deliver.

This led to her turning heel for the first time. Perez eventually won her second NXT Women's Championship from Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver 2024. Ahead of WrestleMania weekend, Roxanne stated on WWE Deutschland that she wants to face Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Cora Jade at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Well, earlier, I did say Bayley. The other would probably be Becky Lynch. I would love to face Becky Lynch at a WrestleMania or Cora Jade. We have unfinished business. So, one day, I think that we could squash all of it at WrestleMania," she said.

After WrestleMania, she appeared on Monday Night RAW and defeated Indi Hartwell. Later, she announced that she would be eligible for the upcoming Draft at the end of the month. It will be interesting to see which NXT stars move to the main roster.

