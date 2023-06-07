Major change announced to Seth Rollins' upcoming movie

Seth Rollins is set to play a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Captain America film. Now, a post from the studio's Twitter handle announcing the film's release date has confirmed a change in the title.

When photos of the World Heavyweight Champion shooting for the Marvel feature film were posted online, it drove the wrestling community into a frenzy. Fans of Seth Rollins all across the world are excited to see The Visionary in the upcoming superhero movie.

In the Captain America movie, Seth Rollins will play the role of a Serpent Society mercenary. The group is set to be one of the main antagonistic in the film. To hype the movie, the studio's Twitter handle posted an image highlighting the release date and a change in the title. The name has changed from Captain America: New World Order to Captain America: Brave New World.

Will Seth Rollins' movie commitments keep him away from WWE?

The Revolutionary won the World Heavyweight Championship at the Night of Champions PLE in May. He faced SmackDown's AJ Styles in the Championship tournament final to become the inaugural World Champion. Ahead of the PLE, rumors claimed the championship match between Rollins and Styles was scheduled to start the show as the former had to rush back to the USA due to shooting commitments.

Since the PLE, a separate rumor stated that the previous one was false and that Rollins didn't need to leave the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia early. Before the championship match, fans speculated that WWE may not want to have Seth as the champion due to his movie schedule. However, all rumors were put to rest after Night of Champions.

To prove to the WWE Universe that he will be a fighting champion, Rollins took to Twitter to share his upcoming wrestling schedule. It looks like the World Heavyweight Champion will be present more often than Roman Reigns.

