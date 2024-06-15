Major change to Cody Rhodes' presentation planned for WWE Clash at the Castle

Cody Rhodes is steaming ahead as the top babyface in WWE. Clash at the Castle will feature an Undisputed WWE Championship match between The American Nightmare and AJ Styles.

Rhodes won the title at WrestleMania 40 to fulfill his dream and finish the story. Since his big win, he has had memorable matches with the title.

On a recent appearance on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed that a major change to his presentation was planned for the Clash at the Castle PLE. Rhodes, who has one of the best entrances in the company, will have something new added to the entire package.

Trending

Chatting with friends and fellow wrestlers Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Mark Sterling, The American Nightmare noted that professional wrestling costume designer Sandra Gray added a new feature to his attire. He said that his robe would now have a hood attached to it.

During the chat, Myers noted that Sandra Grey had retired from her work. However, Cody confirmed that she was still preparing costumes for him despite retiring.

While it’s not clear whether the hood has been specifically added to his match against AJ Styles, who is also known to wear a hood during his entrance. The newly added touch could allow The American Nightmare to make his entrance even more memorable.

AJ Styles plans to make Cody Rhodes say 'I Quit!' in front of his mother at WWE Clash at the Castle

Cody Rhodes has traveled to Scotland for the upcoming WWE PLE with his mother. She will likely be in the front row to watch her son take on AJ Styles in the Undisputed WWE Championship match.

In a recent interview with Title Sports Network, Styles claimed he would make Cody say 'I Quit' in front of his mother. While he doesn’t hate Cody, AJ needs to win the title.

"I can tell you what's going to happen. Cody Rhodes is going to say 'I Quit' while his mother is sitting in the front row, which is sad to say because I don't hate Cody Rhodes, I don't hate him. If you're wondering why I did what I did is because I needed chance at the championship," he said.

Many fans will expect Styles to do the unthinkable and come out on top in what could be his last chance to win the big one in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Vince McMahon's former employee comes to his defense HERE