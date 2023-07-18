Major change made to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match tonight on RAW

A major change was made to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen's match, which is scheduled to take place tonight on RAW.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have found themselves in the crosshairs of Judgment Day ever since they tried to help Seth Rollins fend off the group. This led to a tag team match being set up tonight on RAW between Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

Before the match, Judgment Day came out and started talking about how they are the most dominant faction on RAW. However, Sami and Owens seemed to have enough, and they interrupted Judgment Day.

Sami stated that they were lucky to get the opportunity to shut up Dominik Mysterio tonight. Priest then suggested that Sami and Kevin put their titles on the line in their match.

Sami deferred to Kevin Owens, who hadn't said a word till now. The latter yelled out that they accepted the challenge from Judgment Day.

The match is now made official for later tonight on RAW. Judgment Day will enter this match as favorite considering they have two previous wins over Sami and Kevin.

