Major change to be made to WWE Survivor Series card at the last minute - Reports

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar is set to square off against Carlito at the highly anticipated Survivor Series Premium Live event.

Following recent turmoil within the Latino World Order (LWO) and their leader Rey Mysterio being viciously attacked and injured by Escobar, Carlito aims to settle the scores at the upcoming event.

As per Wrestlevotes, however, a significant change might be in store for the previously mentioned match. Reports suggest a potential injury angle could unfold during WWE SmackDown this week, resulting in Carlito's removal from the event. Instead, the talented luchador Dragon Lee could step up to take his place.

"Hearing rumblings that one of tomorrow’s Survivor Series matches will be changed tonight. Chatter of Dragon Lee replacing Carlito vs. Santos Escobar after an injury angle."

Dragon Lee, who has always referred to Rey Mysterio as his childhood idol, might seize the opportunity to step into the ring, and seek vengeance on behalf of his revered mentor. Given these reports, the evolution of the storyline within the LWO during this week's WWE SmackDown, leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames, promises to be intriguing to watch.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago this week.

