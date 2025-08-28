Major change to WWE RAW in September 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE RAW entered a new era in January 2025 when the show made its Netflix debut. However, it recently came to light that a major yet temporary change is set to take place in the coming month.WWE often experiments with its shows' timings and slots across the year and took a bold step when it moved to a global streaming juggernaut in January 2025. While the move was a blockbuster hit for the promotion, there are some changes coming to the show's timings next month.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that, according to a source, Monday Night RAW is set to get a special start time in September 2025. Instead of the usual 8 pm, the show will start an hour early at 7 pm EST, and three episodes, the 15th, 22nd, and 29th, will be in the new slot.The report stated the decision was made a while back, and WWE and Netflix wanted to see if it would impact the show's performance in any manner when it went up against Monday Night Football. One source called the move to change the time smart, as the ending of the show should wrap up before the crunch time.While the change might sound major to a few, the move to a new slot doesn't seem permanent, and the company wants to try something new with the product in the coming weeks.Upcoming WWE RAW is set to take place in FranceInternational dates have become a staple in the Triple H-led creative regime, as SmackDown often takes place in an international venue ahead of the premium live event. However, the company added Monday Night RAW to the list lately, and one is set to take place in France after WWE Clash in Paris 2025.The go-home show and the fallout of Clash in Paris 2025 will take place in France before superstars return to the United States. One of the highlights of Friday Night SmackDown is a title match between United States Champion Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn.Elsewhere, the red brand also has a title match in store as Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship in France against AJ Styles. It'll be interesting to see which names will leave Paris with their respective titles.