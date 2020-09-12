Major clue points out Carmella is the SmackDown Mystery Woman

WWE recently began airing vignettes hinting the arrival of a mystery woman on SmackDown. On tonight's edition of the Blue brand, another vignette aired and it was revealed that the woman in question has blonde hair. The previous vignette that aired last week featured the same woman, and hinted that she likes to wear heels. It seems like the mystery woman is none other than SmackDown Superstar Carmella.

A fan account seems to have found out the identity of the mystery woman. The Twitter handle posted a bunch of tweets, and gave some concrete proof confirming the identity of the woman. The handle acknowledged that both the mystery woman and WWE Superstar Carmella have the same tattoo on their arms. Check out these tweets and decide for yourself:

Carmella hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a long time

The last time Carmella wrestled on WWE TV was on an episode of SmackDown in April, in which she scored a victory over Mandy Rose. Fans on social media have since speculated on Carmella's whereabouts, but the former Miss Money In The Bank herself didn't have much of an answer to fans' questions.

Carmella has done incredibly well for herself during her stint on WWE TV for the past few years. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and played a major role in R-Truth's misadventures with the 24/7 title last year. It would be interesting to see her get repackaged and begin anew on the Blue brand.