Possible Cody Rhodes tease dropped right after Seth Rollins' loss on RAW

An interesting Cody Rhodes tease was possibly made right after Seth Rollins lost tonight's RAW main event to Kevin Owens.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens faced off tonight in the main event of WWE RAW. The stipulation called for Rollins to replace Owens in the WrestleMania 38 talk show segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin if he won. Unfortunately, the former Shield member ended up losing the bout.

Right after Rollins lost to Owens, announcer Corey Graves dropped a major hint in regards to a big return. Graves said that Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania hopes have been “dashed." Jimmy Smith added that his vision had become an "absolute nightmare.”

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania still seems like a possibility

Ever since rumors of Cody Rhodes' WWE return started, fans have been speculating about the timing of his arrival. The former TNT Champion has built himself up as a top star over the past few years, during his run in All Elite Wrestling.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins doesn't have anything going on as WrestleMania draws closer. The 35-year-old is one of the biggest stars in WWE and deserves a major WrestleMania program. He has headlined the show in the past and has been a part of many memorable WrestleMania moments. It would be quite a shame if WWE doesn't have anything planned for him at this year's Show of Shows.

Shikhar Tiwari 🇮🇳 @itsmeshikhar11



A man who should have been fighting for championship match in main event of WrestleMania, doesn't have a match as of now



He does everything they ask him to do and what is he getting in return!!!



Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage @SethRollinsFans Seth loses and we still don't know Seth's direction WTF is happening? Its getting really ridiculous & annoying now

A man who should have been fighting for championship match in main event of WrestleMania, doesn't have a match as of now

He does everything they ask him to do and what is he getting in return!!!

#SethRollins #Wrestlemania

Graves' hints were quite interesting and left fans hopeful that a huge match is bound to happen at The Show of Shows. Seth Rollins vs. a returning Cody Rhodes would certainly be a must-see bout.

Both of these men have done quite well for themselves over the past few years. They possess major star power and a potential clash between them would make for an intriguing WrestleMania showdown.

What did you think of Graves' tease? Do you believe that Cody Rhodes is on his way back to WWE before WrestleMania, to kick off a feud with Rollins? Or will Rollins end up not wrestling on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, this year?

