Major deal made by WWE that will impact RAW criticized by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE RAW emanated from San Antonio, Texas. It continued the build-up to WrestleMania and featured some incredible action. While the red show currently airs on USA network, it is set to move to Netflix next year. Vince Russo has now commented on the deal.

The company recently finalized a deal that will see RAW move to popular streaming service Netflix starting in 2025. This will mark a significant change in the way the show has reached fans since its debut. WWE hopes the transition will allow the program to capture a new fan base.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed how the Monday night program might not be WWE's flagship weekly show anymore since top stars like Roman Reigns and The Rock appeared on SmackDown.

The former head writer claimed that many network executives didn't understand pro wrestling enough to recognize that SmackDown was getting more ratings and had more prominent stars.

“When you’re dealing with some of these network executives, they know nothing about wrestling, they have no (…) they have no clue,” Russo said. (56:58 - 57:09)

Netflix aims to attract pro wrestling fans to its platform by streaming the longest-running weekly episodic show in television history. It will be interesting to see how the change will impact both sides.

