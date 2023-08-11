Major development in recent WWE lawsuit

A major development has taken place in the recent lawsuit against WWE.

WWE is currently being sued by Major League Wrestling (MLW) for allegedly engaging in monopolistic practices. The lawsuit alleges that the promotion's deal with Peacock prevents the services from presenting non-WWE-related content. The lawsuit also alleged that Triple H contacted Madison Square Garden to encourage them to cancel an event hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

The Stamford-based promotion attempted to dismiss the lawsuit but was shut down, stating that MLW had enough proof to proceed. After the parameters of discovery were established, MLW reached out to Live Nation Entertainment, which handles the booking of several venues, and sent them legal requesting the following:

"All documents relating to: a) The negotiation of exclusivity provisions in contracts and contract amendments with WWE concerning the booking of any Live Nation Venue; b) WWE’s request for exclusivity in the booking of, or attempt to book, any Live Nation Venue for events; and c) Communications with WWE concerning third parties’ or Competitors’ booking of, or attempt to book, any Live Nation Venue for events." [per PWInsider]

Live Nation argued that MLW's request was unreasonable and oppressive. They also objected that the proposal requires disclosure of privileged and confidential information. It further stated that MLW is looking for 22 years of records, making their task burdensome. The court is yet to rule on their objection.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



"Hammerstone went for a few tryouts and was told, 'You look too much like Triple H.' The same with Fatu - people forget he had like three or four tryouts at WWE PC. They didn't sign him.… pic.twitter.com/bVeI3x6Qdg MLW CEO Court Bauer stated that WWE have rejected both Hammerstone and Fatu in the past."Hammerstone went for a few tryouts and was told, 'You look too much like Triple H.' The same with Fatu - people forget he had like three or four tryouts at WWE PC. They didn't sign him.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

WWE was also recently sued by a former employee

World Wrestling Entertainment was recently sued by a former employee Britney Abrahams according to Bloomberg Law. The lawsuit alleges racial discrimination against her.

She also alleged that Bianca Belair wasn't too pleased about one of her lines as it made her sound "ghetto."

"In conversation with Ms. Belair the following day, Ms. Belair informed Plaintiff that she told DUNN “3 DIFFERENT TIMES THAT I DON’T WANT TO SAY THAT LINE! BUT HE NEVER LISTENS TO ME! HE PUTS THAT LINE IN EVERY WEEK. Ms. Belair said the script’s discriminatory line(s) made her look “ghetto. Plaintiff relayed this information to DUNN and politely offered to edit the line(s)." [as per the lawsuit]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Belair also said the script’s… pic.twitter.com/pOrHrbRWfi A key detail in the lawsuit also states that Bianca Belair informed Plaintiff that she told Chris Dunn (involved in the lawsuit): “3 different times that I don’t want to say that line! But he never listens to me! He puts that line in every week!”.Belair also said the script’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It will be interesting to see if MLW will be able to win the lawsuit against the Stamford-based promotion in the end.

What do you make of MLW's recent lawsuit? Sound off in the comments section.

