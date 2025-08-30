Major family member was shockingly absent from Vince McMahon's birthday party, according to Teddy Long (Exclusive)

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long revealed that he was present in New York for Vince McMahon's special 80th birthday celebration. He revealed that one major family member of McMahon's was shockingly absent.

This week on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis went into it with Teddy Long after finding out that he had attended Vince McMahon's birthday celebrations. He was asked about the names present, which included multiple WWE superstars.

However, when Mac Davis asked him about the McMahon family itself, Teddy Long revealed that Shane McMahon was there, as was Triple H and his three kids. However, Stephanie McMahon didn't appear to be in the picture and was shockingly absent from Vince McMahon's party:

"No, Stephanie was there. Triple H came and brought the girls, Vince's grandkids, and they came to see Vince, and when he went on stage, he acknowledged him (Triple H) and brought them to sing happy birthday to him."

You can watch the full video below:

Bill Apter revealed his thoughts on Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

Who is the nicest member of the McMahon family? If you were to ask many of the superstars and people who interacted with them at different points in their lives, you might just get different answers.

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that Stephanie McMahon is the nicest member of their family, and recounted their wholesome first interaction:

"Out of all the McMahons, she [Stephanie McMahon] has treated me better than any McMahon. I find her to be more personable, non-judgmental, and just really nice. All the years that I never knew her personally, the first time I met her, she gave me a big hug and said, 'You know you'll always be a part of our family, right?' She is the sweetest McMahon I've ever met," he said.

It's certainly true that Stephanie McMahon has made herself the most likable member of the McMahon family, along with her brother, Shane. The only difference is that Shane's appearances in the public eye are very rare, while Stephanie has been back in the fold with her podcast.

Linda McMahon, meanwhile, has entered polarizing territory in the last few years due to her association with United States President Donald Trump.

